Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Take A Look At The Voting Percentage Of Season's Finalists Azeem, Vikraman, & Shivin
As the grand finale of the most anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Season has come to an end, the remuneration, cash prize, and voting percentage details of the top three finalists Vikraman, Azeem, and Shivin Ganesan have surfaced on the internet. The huge 'luxurious mansion' themed house setting was laid in EVP Film City in Chennai.
While it is an open secret that the voting percentage alone doesn't decide the winner in any season of the Bigg Boss reality show across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, the fans of the finalists are still curious to know about the every-minute detail of certain aspects.
Here's a look at the detailed voting percentage of the finalists Shivin, Vikraman, and Azeem.
Rumoured as the second runner-up of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6, Shivin Ganesan secured as many as 28.90 Crore votes against her name.
Vikraman Radhakrishnan, who is allegedly the title winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is leading with about 35.98 Crore votes.
Mohammed Azeem, who is also rumoured as the winner, according to the leaks from inside sources has secured about 36.02 crore votes.
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 season began with as many as 21 contestants with the first episode airing on October 9. The show ran for 106 days on Vijay TV and simultaneously was made available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
