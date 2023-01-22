Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 3 Reasons Why Kamal Haasan Hosted Season Is Disappointing

The first season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal in 2017, created a sort of craze about the show among viewers in subsequent years.

As the 6th season of Bigg Boss comes to an end today, let's rewind the events so far. The 6th season of Bigg Boss started airing on October 9 last year and will end today. Kamal is hosting this show for the 6th consecutive season.

This season features GP Muthu, Transgender Shivin Ganesan, Asal Kolar, Nivashini, Quincy, Shanthi, VJ Maheshwari, Azim, Robert Master, ADK, Azeem, Janani, Kathiravan, Manikanda, Rachita, Ayesha, Sherin Sham, Tiktok celebrity Thanalakshmi, Ram Ramasamy, and Vikraman participated. Then Maina Nandini participated as a wild card entry.

Bigg Boss, which usually focuses on celebrities, gave a chance to transgender Namitha Marimuthu for the first time last time. But he left due to ill health. Meanwhile, an announcement was made that people can also participate this time. Transgender Shivin Ganesan was introduced as a contestant to popular Thanalakshmi people through Tik Tok while many people applied.

The first week's task was hailed by many as the best of the captaincy tasks. GP Muthu, Janani and Shanti participated in this. Hold the large clock as the clock face and do not let go as it spins. GP Muthu, who participated despite his ill health, won. Even though the task was done after that, there were mostly disagreements.

Contestant Manikanda Rajesh has been chosen as the captain more times this season than in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. He played for 12 weeks and captained for 4 weeks. Following this, Maina Nandini captained 3 times, Azeem, GB Muthu, Quincy, ATK, Amudavanan.

In the 9th week a task was given to play with fictional characters focusing on movie characters. It featured ATK as Nithyananda, Maina Nandini as Nai Shekhar Vadivelu, Shivin as Jagan Mohini, Thanalakshmi as Nesamani Vadivelu, Kathiravan as Michael Jackson and Ayesha as Manmadan Simbu.

Similarly, Vikraman as stranger Vikram, Janani as Arathu Anandhi, Ram as Raghuvaran, Azeem as Sivaji, Amudavanan as MR Radha, Manikanda as Balaya and Rachita as Saroja Devi gave their best performances.

Janani, Ram, Asin, Shivin, Robert, Rachita, Vikraman, Amudavanan and Quincy went to the Bigg Boss Jail for the task in Bigg Boss.

Similarly, Vikraman, Janani, Niwashini, Quincy, Ayesha, Ram, Azeem and Thanalakshmi were caught in the banana bed punishment.

For the first time in the history of Tamil Bigg Boss, prize money was introduced twice in the name of Pangamutai and Pangabetti. On the 100th day, Kathiravan left with Rs.3 lakhs and on the 103rd day, Amudavanan left with Rs.11.75 lakhs.

Bigg Boss 9th week double eviction took place. Ram Ramasamy was evicted in the first eviction and Ayesha was evicted in the second eviction.

This is the most boring season of Bigg Boss history with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan hosting the show. The important reason is the number of interesting contestants is too less when compared to other seasons. Most of the contestants were not playing the game seriously except Vikraman, Shivin, Azeem, Amudhavanan, Manikandan, Dhanalakshmi and Rachitha.