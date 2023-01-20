Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Amudhavanan Left The House With Briefcase; Netizens Calls It A Smart Move!

Final Days Of Bigg Boss
The Bigg Boss season 6 show is going into its last phase with 6 contestants in the finale for the title winner.
Vikraman, Shivin, Aseem, Kathir, Amudavanan and Maina were the 6 who qualified for the finals and Kathir walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a bag of money.
Who Will Take The Box?
After this, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the 5 people in the title winner race with a cash box.
While Bigg Boss had announced that a willing contestant can walk out with the cash box in the garden area, now one is said to have taken it away.
Amudhavanan Or Shivin?
Bigg Boss Season 6 which started on October 9 is coming to an end this week. This season only 6 people qualified for the finals namely Vikraman, Aseem, Shivin, Maina, Amudavanan and Kathir. But in an unexpected twist, Kathir left the Bigg Boss house with a cash bag of Rs.3 lakhs. Bigg Boss has given another chance to the other 5 contestants who have qualified for the final.
This time, Bigg Boss placed the money box in the garden area and kept adding its value every time. Fans were eagerly waiting to see who would take advantage of this opportunity given by Bigg Boss and leave. Vikraman and Aseem, who are sure to win the title, don't even think about the cash box. But Amudavanan, Maina and Shivin were a bit confused.
Amudhu Lifts 13 Lakhs
At the same time, Amudhavanan said that he has decided that the value of the cash box is more than 10 lakhs. And finally that seems to have happened. As the value of the money box continued to increase, Amuda is said to have hit the buzzer when it reached 13 lakhs. As a result, Amudavanan left the Bigg Boss house with 13 lakh rupees in the cash box.
Smart Move
Since the beginning of Bigg Boss Season 6, Amudhavanan has been playing frantically in all kinds of competitions. Amudha's performance in the physical task was on another level. He also kept the housemates entertained by doing comedy. Mainly when was expected to be evicted, he showed up his mass by winning the Ticket to Finale task in the same week and qualified directly for the final. Fans are also saying that it is a samrt decision for Amudha to step into the final race after crossing many hurdles and leaving with a cash box of 13 lakhs.
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Myna Nandhini Is Leaving The Bigg Boss House Today?
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Is Likely To Win The Season, Here Is The Reason
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Becomes the First Finalist
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Troll Azeem, Share Video Of Him Disrespecting Police
- ‘Don’t Watch Bigg Boss!’ – Shocking Statement By Janany In Her First Live Video After Elimination!
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ram Ramasamy Breaks Silence On Janani & Amudhavanan's Closeness; Says 'I've Seen It...'
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THESE 4 Contestants Get SAVED From Nominations In Upcoming Week
- Bigg Boss 6 Tamil - Day 66 : Maina Got Tensed As They Tied Her Tightly And Made It Easy For Janani
- Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Day 64 Highlights: Azeem Warns Amudhavanan; Says 'Millions Of People Love Me. Let’s Fight!'
- Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Irked Azeem Accuses Amudhavanan For Giving More Opportunities To Janani, Dhanalakshmi!
- BB Tamil 6: Fans Heap Praises On Kathir For His Dance; Lambast Amudhavanan For Putting Him Down
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem And Amudhavanan’s Spooky Play Amidst Chaos Causes Confusion