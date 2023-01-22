Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Leaks Suggest Mohammed Azeem As The Title Winner Of The Reality Show! Find Out!

So finally the suspense around the title winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is nearly out. According to the latest leaked information, Mohammed Azeem is the contestant to have lifted the finale trophy after the host, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan raised his hand. Azeem's fans are celebrating the occasion already and have started bombarding the social media platforms with mixed posts. However, the fans of the Tamil TV actor are happy about the leaked information and have crossed their fingers to realize it toward the end of the episode.

After the top five finalists were offered suitcase prize money to walk out from the show with a good amount, Vikraman Radha Krishnan, Mohammed Azeem, and transgender, the first commoner in the season, Shivin Ganesan stood as the top three contestants. Although the finale trophy was said to have been inclined towards Vikraman, Azeem is reportedly said to have lifted it along with a whopping cash prize.

Advertisement

While Vikraman's fans are claiming that he is the title winner on one side, Azeem's fans are making the hashtag title winner Azeem viral as if they have leased the title of Bigg Boss for him. Caught between them, Shivin's fans are trending her as "Angel Shivin" and "Justice For Shivin" and getting votes. To put a full stop to all these, the official announcement will be made soon. But stron sources from the shooting floor says, "Azeem lifts the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Title Winner trophy!"