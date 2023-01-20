Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Do You Know The Title Winner’s Prize Money?

Title Winner Prize Money

Bigg Boss Title Winner is announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. In which 3 lakh got deducted as Kathiravan took it already in the cash bag task. Strong reports say that Amudhavanan left the Bigg Boss house today with a briefcase worth Rs 13 lakh. So it will also get deducted and the winner will finally get Rs 34 lakh along with the trophy.

Impact Of Cash Bag

Bigg Boss Season 6 has reached its finale and it is becoming more and more exciting.

This season started with 21 contestants and now only 5 contestants are waiting for the finale.

As Kathir has walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a cash bag of Rs 3 lakhs, the game has heated up even more.

Advertisement

Briefcase Came Again?

In this case, the competition between Vikraman and Azeem is intense in the Bigg Boss season 6 title contest.

Bigg Boss Season 6 which started on October 9 will end this week. This season started with 21 contestants but only 6 qualified for the finals viz Vikraman, Azeem, Shivin, Maina, Amudavanan and Kathir. But in an unexpected twist, Kadir left the Bigg Boss house with a bag of Rs 3 lakh. Due to this, Bigg Boss is again baiting the other contestants by keeping the money box.

Who Is The Lucky Champ?

Vikraman, Aseem, Maina Nandini, Shivin and Amudavanan are the only 5 who are going to play in the finals. It is expected that any one of them will leave the Bigg Boss house with the money box. Accordingly Shivin or Maina are likely to leave. Although Amudavanan is dreaming of a title winner, the fact is that the fans do not have much support for him. All that remains is Vikraman and Asim.

Vikraman, whose whereabouts were unknown for the first three weeks, took Vishwarupam in successive weeks. If any of his competitors were affected, he stood by their side and demanded justice. This brought him to the people in a big way. Likewise, he had a habit of speaking respectfully to others without changing his stance in any situation. Due to this day by day he got more support from Bigg Boss fans. Mainly it was Vikraman who controlled Asim in many places.

Vikraman Leads

While Vikraman has one-sided support, Aseem is equally strong in the title-winner race. Aseem's biggest drawback is that he keeps talking down to others and often shouts and clears those standing in front of him as his daily task. This is the reason why Bigg Boss fans are dissatisfied with him. In this case, according to the information received so far, it is said that Vikraman is ahead in the Bigg Boss title winner race.