Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Evicted Contestants Prediction About Winner

Azeem & Vikraman Fans Fight

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and popular Tamil TV shows. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, which is currently in its sixth season, has received huge fan support. Like every season, this season has seen a lot of action, fights, compromises, friendship, affection and romance.

In 24 hours, everyone will know who will be the winner of this Bigg Boss season 6. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Finale will be telecast on January 21 and 22 at 7 PM. As usual, the finale will be hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has got highest TRP rating this season. Azeem and Vikraman's fans fights were the main reason for this rating.

Who Is Leading Now?

The talk about who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is trending on social media. Most of the Bigg Boss fans have predicted that Azeem has a high chance of winning the trophy.

Azeem and Vikraman are in the same position with equal marks. But it is said that Azeem will lift the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. At the beginning of the show, there was even talk that Azeem would leave the competition. It was due to the way he behaved in many places. But unexpectedly he got huge support among his fans.

Shivin Gives Tough Competition

While Azeem's fans are trending him on Twitter to win Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, Vikraman is leading with high vote percentage.

It can be said that Vikraman fans are giving tough competition to Azeem fans in terms of vote percentage. Another competitor who is challenging both of them is Shivin. It is said that Shivin will not let Azeem and Vikraman to win so easily and she will give them a tough competition.

Who Supports Whom?

In such a situation, a complete report on the evicted contestants opinion about the winner is spreading in social media now. Fans are sharing it and saying the leading person in the list will become the winner.

Here is the report for you: ADK supports VikramanNivashini supports VikramanGP muthu supports AzeemMahehwari supports VikramanRachitha supports ShivinRam ramasamy supports VikramanManikanda supports AzeemAyesha supports AzeemQuency supports VikramanRobert Master supports AzeemDhanalakshmi supports AzeemAmudhavanan supports VikramanMetti Oli Shanthi supports ShivinJanany supports ShivinAsal supports ShivinKathiravan supports VikramanSherina supports Shivin