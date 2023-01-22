Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Pic of Kamal Haasan Lifting Azeem’s Hand Goes Viral, But Here’s The Truth

Out of the remaining 6 people, Kathiravan walked away with 3 lakhs in the cash box task. Amudhavanan walked out with 11,75,000 cash in the second money box task of this season. Later, in the midnight eviction, Maina Nandini was evicted. Currently, there are only three people in the Bigg Boss house - Azeem, Vikraman and Shivin. All three of them have many fan armies. It must be said that these three are not mutually exclusive.

While Vikraman's fans are claiming that he is the title winner on one side, Azeem's fans are making the hashtag title winner Azeem viral as if they have leased the title of Bigg Boss for him. Caught between them, Shivin's fans are trending her as "Angel Shivin" and "Justice For Shivin" and getting votes.

Who among them will be the winner and runner of the season 6 show? We should know it by watching the show which will be aired today at 6 pm. The Grand Finale can be watched on Vijay TV or Hotstar. It is worth noting that Ulaganaayagan Kamal Haasan will host the show.