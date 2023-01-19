Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Myna Nandhini Is Leaving The Bigg Boss House Today?

Myna Or Amudhavanan
People who have seen the second promo video of Bigg Boss 6 have started talking as if Myna Nandini is leaving the house today.
Bigg Boss 6 has reached its 103rd day. In this case, in the first promo video that was released this morning, Bigg Boss made Amudhavanan's eyes wide open by praising him. Those who saw it said that it was Amudavanan who was leaving with the cash box. After this, the second promo video has been released.
She Decide To Take The Cash Box?
Those who have seen the second promo video say that Myna Nandhini is going to leave, not Amudhu. The second video focuses only on Myna Nandhini.
'4 people around us should not decide how we should or should not live. This is our life.' The promo video starts with Myna saying that it is up to us to decide.
Myna Nandhini also added, 'I had great confidence that I could achieve it.' The promo video ended with Bigg Boss wishing her, 'All the best Myna. Get rid of all your worries and fly freely.'
It's Myna Finally?
People says that Myna Nandini is the only contestant who doesn't deserve to be a finalist among all the remaining contestants. They expect Rachitha Mahalakshmi to be in her place. Rumours are spreading that Shivin took the cash box worth Rs 10 lakhs. But her fans strongly says that it is a fake news and she will definitely win the title.Vikraman fans says, 'Whatever may happen in the Bigg Boss house. But the title belongs to our brother Vikraman.' On the other hand, Azeem fans troll Vikraman instead of supporting their favourite contestant. The call Vikraman as 'Boomer Uncle.'In such a situation, the second promo almost made evryone think that Myna Nandhini is the contestant who will leave the house with the cash box. Today's episode is going to be very tough for Amudhavanan and Myna fans. Let's wait for few more hours to know the results officially.
The Real Winner
Azeem's supporters say the title belongs to him. Bigg Boss, who says expect the unexpected, is capable of doing anything for TRP. Vijay TV may also announce their own product Amudhavanan as winner, if Myna leaves today. Shivin supporters are saying that Shivin, who left her job and believed in her pure talent and came to the Bigg Boss house, is 'The Real Winner'. Meanwhile, many people are criticizing Thirumavalavan MP who voted for Vikraman on social media.
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi To Re-enter The House As Wildcard Contestant?
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Myna Nandhini To Get Evicted This Week?
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Her TRAUMATIC Childhood
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini’s Husband Yogi Lashes At Body-Shamers Who Trolled Her
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Manikanda Reveals Myna Nandhini’s Whopping Remuneration To Dhanalakshmi
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: \"Myna\" Nandhini's Whopping Remuneration Leaves Fans Surprised
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: After Myna Nandhini, Second Wild Card Contestant To Enter This Week?
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results: Unofficial poll results reveal Nandhini and Queency in trouble
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha's Husband Dinesh Praises Her For Winning Hearts With Her Dignified Game
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Janany's Comments About Rachita Leave Fans Confused
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Demand Double Eviction Next Week; Say Myna Nandhini And Queency Should Exit
- Bigg Boss Tamil 6: It’s Myna Nandhini Vs Rachitha This Week!