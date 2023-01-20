Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Panimalar Panneerselvam Attacks Azeems & Supports Shivin!

Panimalar's Post Goes Viral

The post shared by popular newsreader Panimalar Panneerselvam about Azeem and Shivin, is being shared by many fans on social media. Panimalar has commented on Azeem that she never seen such a toxic personality in Bigg Boss show.

Panimalar Panneerselvam says, 'Shivin has been my favorite contestant since the beginning even though I haven't seen a few days near the finale of Bigg Boss 6.

Shivin Faced Insults

Her way to understand sports, her way to see sports as sports. Except for the first week of hesitation, Shivin's personality and intelligence continued to shine through all the weeks. Her understanding of the game was too good that in a few weeks, even Kamal Haasan asked Shivin on how others should have played the game.

As Vikraman said, a normalization has happened. It is because of Shivin. But there are questions about whether it is automatic. Not everyone in that house naturally accepts Shiva. In the first week everyone in the house except Rachitha stayed away from Shivin. 'How do they all grow hair?' Janani, Aisha and Dhanalakshmi conducted such a conversation. Azeem came in front of Shivin and clapped his hands to make fun. However, she came prepared to play by leaving all these things aside, and she was determined to play only a genuine game. Thus, Shivin was brought to the finals by the fans.

Normalization Happened Naturally?

After a certain point, Shivin was accepted and all the girls called her 'Vaadi Podi', was it something that should have happened naturally? But we are in a place where we feel proud of all this.

That acceptance also took place only in the Bigg Boss house. Most of the audience's view of Shivin changed after she revealed her crush on Kathir. A transgender woman has a lot of opportunities, but what else does she do to fall in love? Hundreds of comments that have a nasty tone. It can be seen in any video of Shivin in social media even now.

Azeem Vs Shivin

Azeem's foul play was seen as his sportsmanship. The tricks and mistakes he made while playing with others contestants were greatly enjoyed by the audience. At the same time Shivin's tricks and mistakes were magnified. Also she got the name 'Saguni' Shivin.

Although many people, including Kamal Haasan, say that Shivin is a role model for many, it seems that Shivin does not see herself that way. She had only one motivation to make the most of this opportunity. And that's good in a way. Otherwise, Shivin will be held as an example and pressure will be created for all transgenders to live in the same way.

Shivin Should Win

Shiv's guilt is nothing. She also has faults. There are glitches. Beyond that I want her to win.

Azeem's success, which has no trace of humanity, should not be set as a false precedent.

At the same time, from a political standpoint, there is no such thing as neutral when it comes to issues. Vikraman is also a great competitor who speaks against casteism and oppression without making any compromises. He is shunned by everyone in the house with the determination to stand by the side of the victims. But my mind says that Shivin should win. Even if Shivin wins, truth will win.