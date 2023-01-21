Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Sherina Reaveals Secret About ‘That’ Thing Azeem Asked Her!

Sherina who came out of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has answered the questions of the fans.

He has now given an explanation for the rumors that Aseem asked for a condom from Sherina, who was already evicted and returned to the Bigg Boss show.

Big Boss Aseem has said that it is being spread wrongly because he beeped the word he heard.

Reports are doing the rounds that Aseem actually asked Sherina for a cigarette.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is just one day away from the show. As the show is about to end tomorrow, there is excitement among the fans as to who will win the show. Various rumors are spreading on social media about Aseem who is one of the last three contestants. If Aseem already comes inside the Bigg Boss house saying there is a problem, he will talk without giving respect. Fans have been complaining about him for using vulgar words.

