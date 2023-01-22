Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Vikraman's Sister’s Pic Goes Viral; Here’s Everything To Know About Her

Once when Vikraman was making a video call to his sister, she heard loud noises behind him and even when she asked where he was, he said that he was in a struggle. After he said that not only Vikraman but also his sister liked being in the protest field, the fans are sharing the photo of Vikraman's sister which has been released now. Her name is Tamilarasi. She is a well-trained theatre artist. One of her theatre play titled 'Avvai' is a critically acclaimed play that gathered many awards and recognition. She also acted in some movies.

After knowing this, fans are getting appreciating Vikraman's parents for raising up their children in an independent way. They feel proud of Vikraman and wants him to lift the trophy along with his family in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Grand Finale stage. As he always says,'Aram Vellum!' MOREVIKRAMANNEWS Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Azeem's Statement Is A Complete Lie' - Shanavas Reveals Truth At Last Moment!

