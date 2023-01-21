Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Will Shivin Win The Title And Create History?

No More Boomers!

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has now reached its grand finale. Meanwhile, all the contestants inside the house are talking about the Finale. Similarly their fans and supporters are sharing their opinion on social media about the show.

Shivin is one of the top three finalists. She is expected to win the title of the season by her fans all over the world. Let's see some of their posts from social media:



'1976 & 77, Annakili &16 Vayadhinile released and threw the film industry round the bend.

Here was a real village, different orchestration, unheard of instruments and characters behaving very differently from what had been done for the past four decades.

In just four years K. Balachander rushed to another village with Komal Swaminathan's famous play to film his Thaneer, Thaneer.

Thus opened the doors wider in the next millennium for Mari Selvaraj, Gopi Nainar, Pa. Ranjit and many others to take the film industry by the throat.

Star blockbusters had to fall back on the same vigilante films with more cg, younger heroine, louder sounds, and unbelievable stunts.

When we returned to Chennai in 2020, Chaks told me to follow Bigg Boss sponsored by Hotstar on Vijay TV to understand audience reception.

The year I started was when Thamaraiselvi and Imam Annachchi were competitors; both performers from provincial towns.

Not celebrities.

Though Imam was eliminated very soon, Thamaraiselvi made it almost to the end and returned for the Ultimate too.

This year Hotstar decided to open its platform to a Transgender Shivin Ganesan and a Dalit politician Vikaraman Radhakrishnan.

Both have entered the final five.

There are just two days left.

It has now turned into a circus of mudslinging--should an entertainment show be reduced to educate people on becoming better human beings with social values, or slander each other for the sake of the game even it means being cruel and mean as always. so that there will more seasons and no more Boomers!' says Pritham K Chakravarthy

Natural choice of winner

'Shivin would actually be the natural choice of winner if she was a cis-het woman or man. The question of her gender wouldn't even come up. There was never an instance where shivin was disengaging, idle or passive. She played the game with utmost passion and mindfulness.

The house is filled with swines like Azeem and co. who are always waiting to underplay and bring down literally anything to her gender identity. For the amount of vilification and outright disrespect she had to go through, she bloody well handled it all with such grace and grit. She deserves to be the winner because she's got fucking game bitches. A gameplay which is so so much better than the rest!

Go shove your tokenism somewhere else. Shivin for the win but most likely they'll choose between Vikraman who I've been crushing on from his early galatta days lol but he can be a lil bit dud/buzzkill sometimes sorry not sorry or that hopeless piece of shit Azeem ugh.. but here's to hope!

Go Shivin baby!' says Bakhya Kaliyaperumal on her official Facebook page.

A Mile Stone In Indian Reality Show

'Yes Vikraman is a good contestant. But how his winning is a win for Aram? What about Shivin? a true deserving contestant. She is coming from the most oppressed, she performed well. Shivin is equally a hard working real deserving contestant.

How this whole reality show is suddenly about political party, tamilan, caste, religion, basically patriarchy bullshit?

Shivin should win. Her winning will be a mile stone in Indian reality shows. And You don't even have to give charity vote., as she is truly deserving.' says Living Smile Vidya.