Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Maina Will Reach Finale & Lose It; THIS Lucky Contestant To Win 10 Lakhs Cash Box

Bigg Boss season 6 has crossed 100 days from the start of the show. This season is going much slower than previous seasons. And since this week is the last week, celebrities from Vijay TV are cheering the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house.

In this case, Vikraman, Azeem, Shivin, Amudhavanan, Myna Nandhini and Kathiravan are in the final list. The cash box is held on the last week of every season. Some who predict that those who will not get the title will leave the bigg boss house with the cash box happily.

In that way, Cibi, who played smart in Bigg Boss Season 5, took away the cash box worth rupees 12 lakhs. Similarly, there is an expectation among the fans as to who will take the cash box this season. Now Rakchita has brought a cash box worth 10 lakhs into the Bigg Boss house.

Advertisement

The value of the wallet increases until competitors take it. In that way, most of the fans were thinking that Myna Nandhini will pick up the cash box in Bigg Boss season 6. But Myna Nandini doesn't want the money box because of the faith in herself.

Kathiravan, who has somehow managed to stay in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days, is about to leave the house with the money box. It is also said that Kathiravan is going to take more than 13 lakhs of money from the Bigg Boss house. It is known to all the fans that Kathiravan will definitely not get the Bigg Boss title.

Therefore, Kathiravan who has earned a lot of money through the Bigg Boss show, played silently so far. Knowing this, fans are leaving comments saying that Myna Nandini will reach the finals and lose it.