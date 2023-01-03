Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Manikanda’s FIRST Post Post-Eviction Gets Fans Emotional

As usual, right after his eviction, Manikanda took to his social media space and shared a message with his fans. He took to his Instagram space and shared a note which read, “My journey in Bigg Boss has been a eventful and memorable one and it will remain an unforgettable experience for life. I Wish ti thank my other housemates from whom I have learnt so much during mu stay in the house. At the same time, I also had a lot of fun all these days. At this juncture, I wish to thank the Bigg Boss team, Star Vijay TV, and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime by having me on the show. Last but not the least, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my fans and supporters for their invaluable love and immense faith in me. They expressed both of these through their overwhelming and unflinching support. Their love and faith in me has inspired me to strive to do my best and attain greater heights.”

“Thank you so much for your love and supports … Thank u @vijaytelevision for this wonderful opportunity #Biggbosstamil season 6 … 85 days has been a great journey,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, it is predicted that there may be two evictions this week. While the makers have not officially announced it, the news is going viral on social media. Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the show ever since its inception, is hosting the sixth season too.