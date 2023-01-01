Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Manikanda’s Whopping Remuneration Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Meanwhile, in the latest promo, host Kamal Haasan has hinted that there could be two evictions this week. In the promo, Kamal can be seen telling the three contestants in the danger zone to sit next to each other. As Azeem, Myna Nandhini, and Manikanda sat next to each other, he asks them their opinion on who would get evicted.

While Myna Nandhini and Manikanda told their own names, Azeem said that he is expecting a miracle as it is the new year. Responding to his reply, Kamal Haasan said that there could be two evictions on Sunday, putting everyone else shocked.

As far as the evictions are concerned, Azeem has received the maximum number of votes in the unofficial polling websites. So, he could get saved this week, too. But let us wait for Kamal Haasan to announce the name officially.

In case you didn't know, the show is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. Alternatively, fans can also watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also broadcasts a 24/7 live show of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Stay tuned with us for more updates about the show.