Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini's Remuneration Revealed; She Earned A Huge Amount In 103 Days

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 reality show on Vijay TV has entered its last leg. One of the biggest reality shows on the south-Indian television platform, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has successfully reached an end in Tamil with housemates Vikraman, Azeem, Shivin, and Myna Nandhini remaining after Amudhavanan and Kathiravan lifted the suitcase money and walked out of the show.

Vikraman, Azeem, Shivin, and Myna have stood in the top four positions in season 6 of the Tamil Bigg Boss house. While we are vouching for all of these contestants with the same level of enthusiasm, voting results suggest Vikraman and Azeem might win the season's title. However, a greater section of people is in support of the first transgender contestant, a commoner, Shivin.

Meanwhile, rumour mills suggest that Myna Nandhini will be the contestant to get evicted from the show as part of the next episode, leaving the top three contestants inside the house.

In light of this update, the topic around Myna Nandhini's remuneration for taking part in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house has become a point of consideration. According to the available information, we hear that Myna earned a lucrative amount for her stint inside the house.

If the information is to be believed, Myna was offered a remuneration of Rs 30,000 per day, as long as she manages to stay inside the house without getting eliminated. She lasted for about 103 days and in total, she bagged about Rs 3.9 Lakh.

Stay tuned to this page for more juicy and latest updates of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 show.