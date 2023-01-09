Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Nomination: Fans Call ADK Cameleon; Demand His Eviction

Speaking of the nomination process, this will be the season's last nomination process as the finale is about to happen soon. While Vikraman, Myna Nandhini, and Shivin took up Azeem's name for nomination, they said that he has been hurting several people in the house on the pretext of standing up for his ideologies. While it was anticipated that Azeem would nominate Vikraman, Azeem said that he wouldn't nominate Vikraman as the latter has never lost his patience at any point of time in the house.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section and expressed that they want to see ADK's nomination this weekend. Fans even called him a Cameleon and stated that he has never been true to himself while being in the house.

Let us wait till tonight's episode to know the final list of contestants that will get nominated this weekend. For the uninitiated, the reality show is being aired on Vijay Televison on all days of the week. The weekend episodes will see the presence of Kamal Haasan as he is the show's host. Fans can also watch it on the OTT streamer Disney+ Hotstar.