Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha's FIRST Post After Eviction Makes Fans EMOTIONAL

Fans took to the comments section and congratulated her for being in the house for a long time. They also stated that she doesn't deserve to get evicted from the house and that she should have been a finalist.

Advertisement

Speaking of the show, the last nomination process started on Monday and the makers shared a short video promo of the same. In the promo, Azeem received three nominations and Kathir received two nominations. We don't know yet who else got nominated for eviction this weekend. Let's wait until the episode airs tonight to know the same.

To recall, last week, Amudhavanan bagged the ticket to finale after winning the task. He locked horns with Manikanda and won the task. This means, Amudhavanan will not be facing the eviction this week as he will not be nominated for the same.

The contestants who are in the house so far are, Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Myna Nandhini, Kathir, ADK, and Amudhavanan. One of these contestants will be evicted on Sunday, following which the others will be the finalists. The show is being aired on Vijay Televison and on Disney+ Hotstar.