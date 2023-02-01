Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Kathiravan Finally Reveals The Reason For Taking The Cash Bag!

Kathiravan, who attracted the attention of many in the Bigg Boss show, has given an interview to a media portal recently. In it, he shared various information about his Bigg Boss experiences.

Season 6 of Bigg Boss telecast in Tamil has recently concluded. Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Myna, Amudhavanan and Kathiravan were left behind at a particular stage in the Bigg Boss competition which was hectic from the beginning. At that time, the money bag was introduced in the house. While Bigg Boss had announced that any of the contestants could walk out with a bag of money, Katiravan shocked everyone by announcing that he would walk out with it.

Later, Kathir told Kamal during the finale that he did not take this decision for money and that he is happy that he has come this far. In this case, Kathir has given an exclusive interview to a YouTube channel. In it, he spoke about his Bigg Boss experiences and its results.

"Why did you leave the house with a bag of money?" Katiravan was asked. Answering this, he said, "Even if I won the title, it would have been a thing to keep in my house. But winning the hearts of the people is important. After I came out, people talked to me. They said, 'You played well, you understood the situation properly.' That's enough for me." .

Also, he said that he waited for the right moment, "Every week when someone goes out, it becomes an alarm for me. I came to the show to behave properly. It was just my competitive nature and to please people. I felt that I did it right. All the contestants who went out came back. I was waiting for that moment. That's when I decided enough is enough."

Kathir also said, "Evicted contestants who made a re-entry told me that Shivin cried on the other day because of me. I felt bad and i did not do anything on purpose. Everyone teased each other only in a funny way."