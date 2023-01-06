Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Becomes the First Finalist

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its ending. And as the show is coming to an end soon, the ticket to finale task was conducted this week, which saw a stiff competition between the housemates. The housemate who wins the task, would be given the ticket to the finale and they will not have to face the nomination anymore.

In the task, Kathiravan and Amudhavanan locked horns in the final task and they were asked to compete with each other in a football game. But the floor was made slippery with soap and the duo was asked to play football on it. In the end, Amudhavanan beat Kathiravan and won the task. So, he has turned out to be the winner of the ticket to the finale task, and thus he became the first finalist of the house.