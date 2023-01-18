Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Is Likely To Win The Season, Here Is The Reason

The title winner of Bigg Boss Season 6 has been revealed.

Bigg Boss programs are being aired on Vijay TV since 2017. Bigg Boss season 6 started last October after 5 seasons have been completed. A total of 21 contestants participated in this event. They are mostly small screen celebrities. Out of the 21 contestants, GP Muthu, Shanti Master, Asal Kolar, Sherin, Maheshwari, Nivashini, Robert Master, Quincy, Ram, Ayesha, Janani, Dhanalekshmi, Manikandan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, ADK and Kathiravan have been eliminated so far.

Vikraman, Shivin, Myna Nandini, Azeem and Amudhavanan are the only 5 contestants in the Bigg Boss house this week. It is the last week before the grand finale. Among them Amudavanan has won the finale ticket and entered the finals already. Out of these 5, only one contestant will be the winner.

Bigg Boss will this Saturday. With only two more days to go, the expectation is high as to who will be the winner of Bigg Boss. Accordingly, fans are saying that Vikraman, who belongs to the VCK party, has a high chance of winning and Shivin, who is a transgender, can win the Bigg Boss title.

Advertisement

But some fans are strongly saying that small screen actor Azeem is the Bigg Boss title winner. Right from the day one, Azeem's style has been to belittle and disrespect his fellow contestants. He talk as cheap as he can. He has been recording his existence by blaspheming others without discrimination of men and women. Due to this, the demand to send Azeem out with a red card is getting stronger from the beginning.

However, Azeem, who gets nominated every week, somehow manages to save. In this case, his fans are saying that Azeem is the Bigg Boss title winner. But if Azeem is given the title of Bigg Boss, there is also opposition that it will set a wrong example. If Azeem is given the title of Bigg Boss, the contestants participating in the subsequent seasons will also disrespect their fellow contestants like him. But it is said that Vijay TV has decided to give the title to Azeem. Who will win the Bigg Boss Season 6 title will be known officially in two ore days. Let's wait and see if our prediction works.