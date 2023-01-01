Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Unexpected TWIST As Kamal Haasan Hints At Double Eviction

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is underway. And week after week, we are seeing the contestants getting evicted one after the other. Today, we will see the eviction of the next housemate. While we are waiting to know who the evicted contestant will be, another twist is hinted by host Kamal Haasan.

In a promo released the makers on Sunday, Kamal Haasan hinted that there could be double eviction on Sunday. In the promo, Kamal can be seen telling the three contestants in the danger zone to sit next to each other. As Azeem, Myna Nandhini, and Manikanda sat next to each other, he asks them their opinion on who would get evicted.

While Myna Nandhini and Manikanda told their own names, Azeem said that he is expecting a miracle as it is the new year. Responding to his reply, Kamal Haasan said that there could be two evictions on Sunday, putting everyone else shocked.