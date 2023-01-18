Bigg Boss Tamil 6: EX Contestant Condemns Minister Thol Thirumavalavan's Vote Propaganda For Vikraman!

EX Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has raised a question against Minister Thol. Thirumavalavan as to how he can tell people to vote for a contestant in a reality show.

After Thirumavalavan's tweet, netizens were tweeting that Bigg Boss has become a political game and only those who have influence and political support can win in this show. In such a situation, Ex Bigg Boss contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar directly tweeted and asked Thirumavalavan if he can do this.

She said, "What do you say for this ... its all a political stunt... how can a respected political leader and sitting MP influence his cadres to vote for a contestant in a reality show... its their candidate thats y... very smart political play... using mind games.

For political purposes.. Kamal Haasan doesn't ask to vote for his party or candidate or support his party contestant Snekan in Twitter.. if Vikraman wins it's simply because of political support and community support.. non-viewership votes"

Questions have also arisen as to why this season has changed like this. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's brother Manikandan participated in Bigg Boss this season as a contestant. Aishwarya Rajesh tweeted for him and collected votes. Also, she came inside the house and supported his brother. But Manikandan was eliminated immediately after the freeze task.

After Manikandan, Azeem also had a lot of influence and paid support. YouTube critic and actor Prashant Rangasamy started tweeting against Vikraman for Azeem. A small argument between him and Joe Michael happened when he tweeted that Azeem was Mahatma.

In this case, many people have been surprised by Thirumavalavan's support to the politician Vikraman. Thirumavalavan has openly tweeted that he will vote for Vikraman and make him win.

Seeing Thirumavalavan's tweet, actress and Ex Bigg Boss star Vanitha Vijayakumar has questioned how Thirumavalavan, a major political party leader and sitting MP, can garner votes for a reality show.

Winning the title by impressing people on Bigg Boss was the game so far. But now it has turned into a political play as Vanitha Vijayakumar has rightly said.