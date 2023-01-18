Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman Asks For Beef Biryani, Leaves Fans Triggered!

Actor Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Bigg Boss show on Star Vijay TV for the last 5 seasons.

ADK has left the Bigg Boss house last week while the competition has been going on for around 90 days. In this case, Asal Kolar, GP Muthu, Metti Oli Santi, Robert Master, Thanalakshmi, Manikanda Rajesh, Quincy, Ram, Sherina, Nivashini and Maheshwari, who had already left the Bigg Boss house, re-entered last week.

As the Bigg Boss house became lively, Kamal appeared as usual on weekends and chatted with the contestants about what happened last week. Kamal also said that ADK will leave the house this week. This saddened fellow contestants.

In this case, Pongal festival is celebrated inside the house. In this situation, there is an argument between the contestants on the egg issue inside the house. After this, it has become a discussion point. Meanwhile, a new arrangement has also been made to congratulate the contestants who have reached the final stage of the Bigg Boss competition.

Advertisement

Accordingly, all the 6 contestants can stand and say the food they want in a special ear-like place. The brand name or the name of the restaurant should not be mentioned and the contestants should mention only the dishes they want. In this case, Vikraman has told his list.

Vikraman went to the place inside the house and said that he wanted "beef biryani, beef fry, vanjiram fry, onion raita, brinjal thokku and bread alva". Similarly, other contestants are also listed their desired dishes.