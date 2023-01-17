Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman Says Shivin Is Trying To Trigger Him From Week One On Purpose!

In yesterday's Bigg Boss episode, Shivin was talking with Vikraman, Amudhavanan and Maheshwari. Where Shivin asked Amudhavanan, "Why did you said so?" Amudhavanan replied, "He is telling a story and it was disturbing for me. So I just wanted you to take your hands away from me." Seeing this, Maheshwari started giggling with Vikraman. Amudhavanan turned at them and asked Vikraman, "Sir. She is Triggering." Immediately Vikraman said, "I Know That. She is doing it from the day one and I know how to handle it." Shivin replied, "What is this Vikraman? Whom I triggered? And why should I do that?"

This video clip is being shared by Vikraman fans in social media and they are trending it by captioning, "Vaathi Mass" with some fire emojis. Neutral netizens are trolling Vikraman for this cheap behavior and questioning him, "What happened to normalization?" For which Vikram fans are accusing Shivin's behavior by sharing some of her old videos on the internet.

Actor Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Bigg Boss show on Star Vijay TV for the last 5 seasons. Celebrities and people who are most viral among people will be selected as a contestant in this Bigg Boss show. Challenges, fights and riots happening inside this Bigg Boss house are the most talked about things among the people.

In this case, now the 6th season of Bigg Boss has started. Accordingly, YouTuber GP Muthu, Asal Kolar, Serial Actor Azeem, Transgender Shivin Ganesan, Dance Master Robert, Ram Ramasamy, Rap Singer Aryan Dinesh (ADK), Model Sherina, Host Janani, KPY Amudhavanan, VJ Maheshwari, VJ Kathiravan, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Manikanda Rajesh, Shanthi Aravind, VJ Vikraman, Model Quincy Stanley, Singaporean model Nivashini, and Maina participated.

GP Muthu, who attracted many of them, left first on his own decision. Following this, 'Metti Oli' Shanthi was eliminated as the first proper elimination. Then Asal Kolar, Shereena, Maheshwari, Nivashini, Robert Master, Quincy, Ram, Ayesha, Janani, Dhanalakshmi, Manikanda Rajesh, Rachita left one after the other. ADK left the Bigg Boss house last week. Now the show has been on air for about 100 days.

Meanwhile, the eliminated contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. Other housemates also did the sacrificial task given to them. In this case, "Who do you want to thank?" When Kamal asked, Shivin tearfully thanked Rachita.

Similarly, when Vikraman calls Shivin a revolutionary, Ram finally says Shivin is like a sister to me, making Shivin cry with emotion. In such a situation, the clip that is being shared now with 'triggering' conversation of shivin and vikraman is raising lot of debates among both their fans.