Bigg Boss Tamil 6: VJ Parvathi Makes SMASHING Entry, BASHES THIS Contestant

Meeting Vikraman, she showed him some memes about him and said, "Maybe because you are a politician, you are taking a upper hand in everything and behaving like a school headmaster. Why is that so?" Vikraman saw the memes and he himself laughed at them.

Advertisement

But fans are not impressed with VJ Parvathi's approach. They said that the makers have deliberately sent her to brake Vikraman down as the show is nearing the finale.

To recall, the house saw the entry of the former contestant Suresh Chakravarthy who trolled ADK saying that he has been behaving like a gossipy old lady in the house.

We might get to see more celebrities and former contestants entering the house this week in order to motivate the housemates and give them a ear idea on gow to perform even better in the house.

Meanwhile, there will be one eviction this week, following which there will be no nominations. Amudhavanan has won the ticket to the finale and he cannot be nominated any more. He also became the first finalist of the season by winning the ticket. The show is being aired on Vijay Televison and on Disney+ Hotstar.