Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'You Will Win The Title By Letting Others Down?' - Priyanka Exposed Azeem!

Now, Amudhavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Maina Nandini, Shivin, Vikraman are inside. Almost all the eliminated contestants made a re-entry and celebrated Pongal at the Bigg Boss house. Popular host and last season Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka also participated in the Pongal special. In this case, talking to Azeem, she allowed him to express his opinion about his own game and suddenly asked, "Will you win the title by letting others down?"

This unexpected question from Priyanka shocked Azeem and it took some time for him to come out of the shock. He started blabbering for sometime about his game strategy. Then Priyanka again questioned him the same with different modulations. It was very interesting for other contestants to watch this. But Priyanka didn't allow anybody to interfere in this conversation. While Maina Nandhini was trying to get in casually, she asked to move away politely. Netizens are talking about this insult that happened to Azeem in the Bigg Boss show and making fun of him.

Related to this epdisode, those who have seen the Bigg Boss promo video earlier say that the show organizers are confused for a minute.

The first promo video of Bigg Boss 6 show Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand entering the house. But the video was deleted as soon as it was posted. In this case, the same video has been released as the third promo. At least one of the three promo videos released daily will feature Azeem. In this case, Priyanka humiliated Azeem in the promo video which has been deleted and re-released.

Priyanka has exposed the other face of Azeem in the Bigg Boss House. Azeem got shocked with her questions. She directly asked, "Will you play to win the title by letting others down?" How many people would Azeem have tortured? They took revenge on him in Priyanka's avatar for that. The housemates are all thankful to Priyanka but they are not surprised with Azeem's answers.

Those who watched the promo video added, "Hey Bigg Boss, you have re-released the video that you posted in the morning as the third video. Did the editing team released the promo video while sleeping? The creative team is also not good, the editing team is also not good. If you want someone, tell Bigg Boss."

In such a situation, the Azeem Priyanka conversation in yesterday's episode created strong debates.

In the first week of the show, GP Muthu walked out on his own. Then the Asal Kolar was eliminated in the second week, following Shanti's elimination in the same week. Sherina Sham left in the third week. VJ Maheshwari was eliminated in the fourth week. Robert Master went out in week six and Niwashini exited in week five. Quincy was eliminated in week seven. In the eighth week, Ram and Ayesha were eliminated in a double eviction. Janani left in the ninth week. Dhanalakshmi went out in the tenth week. After that, Manikandan, Rachitha and ADK left one after the other.