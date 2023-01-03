Birthday Special: Darling To Idiot; 5 Times Nikki Galrani Left Everyone In Awe Of Her Performances

Kalakalappu 2 directed by Sundar C is a franchise movie which had huge expectations among the fans. But unfortunately the film doesn't do well at the box office. Nikki Galrani played one of the two leads in the film. 'Karaikudi Ilavarasi' song got remarkable place in audience hearts with Nikki featuring in it.

Charlie Chaplin 2 with Prabhu Deva and Nikki Galrani is again famous for a super hit song 'Chinna Machan'. Vijay TV Super singer fame folk singers Senthil and Rajalakshmi sung this song. The film doesn't work well at box office. But it is again an important film in Nikki Galrani's film career.

Finally, Rambala's Idiot with Nikki and Mirchi Siva worked well for her for the out and out comedy treatment.

She also acted in films such as Velannu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Motta Siva Keta Siva, Ko 2, and many more. By acting with actor Aadhi Pinisetty in movies like Yaagaavaraayinum Naagaakka and Maragatha Naanayam, love blossomed between the two and they got married in March 2022 with the consent of both of them. It's a very special moment for the couple as it's Nikki Galrani's first birthday after marriage.

Nikki Galrani, who is returning to acting after her marriage, is currently acting in the Telugu film Shivudu and the Tamil film Nirangal Moondru Vendum. Recently there were rumors that she is pregnant. In response to the rumours, she created a stir by replying, "Please tell me the news of the baby's birth."

Being very active on social media, Nikki Galrani is always in touch with her fans by sharing pictures from time to time. Harahara Mahaadevki and Velainnu Vandhuttaa Vellaikkaaran became super hits and received critical acclaim. Let's Wish her to give more successful film in this year. Happy Birthday Nikki!