Blue Sattai Maran Trolls Seeman Who Said ‘No Other Indian Actor Can Dance Like Superstar Vijay’

Seeman, the chief coordinator of Nam Tamilar Political Party stated, "Vijay became Superstar just because of his hardwork."

Directed by Keera and starring actor Junior MGR, Irumban movie audio launch event was held at Chennai Satya Matriculation school. Srikanth Deva is the music composer of this film. In this event, Nam Tamilar Party coordinator Seeman, VCK President Thirumavalavan and the entire movie crew participated.

Seeman said, "SAC may have helped my younger brother Vijay to come to the film industry. But it is because of his hard work that he is the superstar of South India. Bharathi Raja and I were talking. He said that Vijay danced very well and there is no one in India who danced like him.

Also, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja might have helped Dhanush to come to film industry. But his hard work is the reason why he is standing today. The film was originally titled Kuravar. I was the one who asked to change it."

In this situation, Blue Sattai Maaran shared a Tweet from his official Twitter account about Seeman's statement. Nowadays he is very curious to share and make fun of any update that comes about Thunivu and Varisu.

Netizens are making noise that Vijay and Ajith are caught in Blue Sattai Maran's trap after releasing the trailer one after the other. Earlier he was continuously trolling director Parthiban Radhakrishnan for his speech about getting proper recognition and awards for Iravin Nizhal.

Varisu and Thunivu are going to clash live on January 11, 2022. Blue Sattai Maran's tweet got trending after a fan of Ajith shared a tweet that actor Vijay and Varisu Team paid one crore rupees to Blue Sattai Maran and Prashanth Rangasamy to give a negative review to Thunivu.

Vadivelu's epic troll template of 'Ayyo Yaaru Peththa Pillaiyo Therilaye' has been used by Blue Sattai Maran to troll the person who tweeted this.

Critic and actor Prashant Rangasamy, known as Itis Prashanth, has replied the Ajith fan by tweeting, "Tell me who is giving, I will go and get it. Otherwise someone else will get by saying my name."