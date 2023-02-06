Bosskey's Controversial Statement About Brahmin Goes Viral; Director Naveen Calls Him A Comedy Piece!

Actor Bosskey made a controversial statement recently that the intellectual community in the world is Brahmins. Moodar Koodam Director Naveen commented about this. He said, "One cannot become intelligent just by speaking English. Bosskey's speech is not a comedy. Speaking Bosskey himself is a comedy."

Actor, film and cricket critic Boskey has become viral after a video of him talking about Brahmins in an event has surfaced on social media. In the video, he said, "Creativity is called Brahman, Brahmin. There are so many brains here. The best brains in the world are here. Brahmin is not much different from Brahman. Brahmin society is known for creativity in the world. Brahmin society is the highest society in the world. I have no doubt about that. Lots of things to talk about. You should never leave humor out of life.

Didn't I say Iyer, Iyengar before saying that? There are some misunderstandings in small things. My wife is the sister of cartoonist Madan. I am Iyer. He is an Iyengar. 'Hey you got to give me what Iyer got.' He keeps saying that. I would say 'Will give you 2 examples? I have been in Chennai Mylapore since birth. Even if a rickshaw puller sees me, he will say, 'Hey Iyer, where are you going?' He would never say Iyengar. This is a joke. If someone cheats, they will say 'They gave you a Pattai Namam'. I said, 'They will not tell me if I put a good Vibhuthi.'

She will say, 'You became a comedian only because of our brother's help. Iyengar is the king.' This is going to be fun. I will not fight. Why I am telling you, being the most intelligent society in the world, I feel that we should not have a fight with such a brain. We are Brahmin Community. There should be a communal unity." Actor Moodarkoodam Naveen, who commented on this video on Twitter, said, "This comedy is an example that one cannot become intelligent just by speaking English, and that one cannot become a modern civilized thinker just by wearing modern clothes. What he is talking about is not comedy. He is the comedy."