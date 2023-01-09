Bring Back Old Keerthy Suresh: Fans Express Disappointment As She Shares Sizzling PICS From Swimming Pool

It is well-known that Keerthy Suresh is one of the top stars of South India. With her splendid acting skills, Keerthy has been successfully playing lead roles in big movies. Apart from an active career in entertainment, she has also been keeping up with the internet trends and she has been regularly sharing updates about her life with her insta fam.

In her recent update, Keerthy Suresh shared a set of new photos on Instagram, which showed her enjoying in Swiming poll and beach. While the photos give serious travel goals to travel bugs, some fans were left unimpressed with them and they even stated that they want old Keerthy Suresh back. Fans took to the comments section and expressed their disappointment. A fan wrote, "Keerthy don't do lime this. We didn't expect this from you." Another one wrote, "We want old Keerthy akka back."