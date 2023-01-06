Chinmayi Criticizes Doctor Sharmika Saran, Says ‘When I Questioned Her, Everyone Condemned Me; But Now..’

"No science, no eating beef, an animal bigger than us", "Beyond having sex for the fetus, nature and God should cooperate. If a person is bad by character and committed sins, he will not give birth to a child. But if he is a good person, he can get a child." Sharmika said in her interviews.

In this case, singer Chinmayi, who was the first to criticize Sharmika a few months ago, has commented on Sharmika's involvement in the controversy.

"A few days ago I uploaded a reaction video. 'Our skin is a big mouth. Don't put chemicals in it, don't put shampoo in it, it will get mixed in the blood,' said Sharmika. When I criticized her, everyone criticized me very badly. But now many people are sharing her video and criticizing Sharmika harshly. When I criticized her they scolded me as if I had committed some sin. I recently watched another video of Sharmika. 'If you are good, you will have a child, if you are bad, you will not give birth to a baby' she said. I know a child abuser, a rapist, a non-child abuser, all have children.

The surprising thing is that after criticizing me badly then, now many YouTube channels are competing and criticizing Sharmika, saying that I am pointing to it," said Chinmayi.

Earlier, Sharmika had said that breast cancer would occur if women defecate, but it is noteworthy that Parthiban, Joint Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, had said that action would be taken against Sharmika for giving such false information against medicine.