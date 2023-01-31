Dancer Ramesh Got Beaten Up By His Second Wife Before Death: Shocking Video Leaked!

Dancer Ramesh who acted in Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu committed suicide. Now the video of him being assaulted by his second wife has been released.

Dancer Ramesh became famous for his dancing skills in Tik Tok videos and Instagram Reels. Ramesh later became a dancer in popular TV Show Dance Jodi Dance. Then he has got an opportunity to act in films.

Later, it is said that he acted in Jailer movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The question of many people is about the cause of his death who committed suicide from the 10th floor a few days ago.

In this case, his first wife released the video of dancer Ramesh being assaulted by his second wife with a stick in her hand.

In this video, Ramesh is seen begging with a table fan in his hand. On the other side behind the camera, both his wife and daughter are demanding his death.

At one point, his second wife's daughter is recorded asking if she wants a noose when he says that he is going to die, and at the end of the video, his second wife is seen sitting in a sofa with a stick in her hand.

On his birthday , he committed suicide by jumping down from the 10th floor while visiting his first wife.

While the reason for this is said to be his second wife, more information has now been revealed though this video.

