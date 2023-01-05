Dhanush To Direct A Film Starring Vishnu Vishal, Is He Competing With Aishwarya Rajinikanth?

After the divorce, Aishwarya Rajinikanth started directing films. Her film is titled Lal Salaam, produced by Lyca. Her father Superstar Rajinikanth plays a guest role in this film. Now Dhanush is competing with her as a director. The most important connect is that both the directors choosing Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor in their films.

Dhanush, who is a leading actor in the Tamil film industry, is going to make his debut as a hero in Telugu with Sir. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is slated to release on February 17, 2022. Samyukta Menon has acted opposite Dhanush in the film. The film is released in Tamil as Vaathi and in Telugu as Sir.

Apart from this, Dhanush is also acting in Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. Produced by Satya Jyothi Films, Priyanka Mohan is acting opposite Dhanush. The shooting of the film is currently going on in full swing. Dhanush is planning to direct a film after completing this film.

Dhanush has already directed Power Paandi. The film was released in 2017. After that he started directing a big budget film starring Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao. But the film was abandoned midway due to some problems. As a result, it has been reported that Dhanush, who has not directed a film for the past 5 years, is now making a comeback as a director.

Actor Dhanush is all set to act in an upcoming Telugu film directed by Sekhar Kammula. This is his second film in Telugu. Recently, the pooja of the film was held in Hyderabad in a grand manner. The current hot news is that a Bollywood actor has been in talks to act alongside actor Dhanush in this film.

Strong sources from the film industry says that Sanjay Dutt, who played the menacing role of Yatra in KGF 2, is the Bollywood celebrity. Sanjay Dutt is in talks to play the most prominent role in the film. It is said that he has asked for a salary of up to 10 crores to act in the film. Official information regarding this is expected to be released soon. This has increased the expectations of the film among the fans.

Last year has been a great year for actor Dhanush, one of the leading actors of Tamil cinema. His films Tiruchirambalam and Naane Varuvaen became blockbuster hits and set records at the box office. After that, actor Dhanush is very busy acting in many films. It is noteworthy that actor Dhanush has occupied the first position among the top 10 Indian actors.