Director Mohan G Attacks Film Critic Anthanan For Trolling Bakasuran: Says ‘Don’t Speak About It..' - Deets In

Anthanan's Take On The Clash

Mohan G, who directed the films Pazhaya Vannarappettai, Draupati, Rudra Thandavam, is ready with his next film Bakasuran starring Selvaraghavan. The film is slated to release on February 17, 2023. It is important to note that Vaathi starring Selvaraghavan's brother Dhanush is also releasing on the same date.

Film critic and journalist Anthanan gave an exclusive interview to our FilmiBeat Youtube channel recently. He is popularly known as Valai Pechu Anthanan. He was asked about the clash between movies Vaathi & Bakasuran. Anthanan answered in a funny way that it is not fair to compare Vaathi with Bakasuran. Mohan G got tempted by seeing this and posted his comments on social media.

Bakasuran Is All Set To Hit The Screens

Mohan ji, who directed the films Pazhaya Vannarappettai, Draupati, Rudra Thandavam, is ready with his next film Bakasuran. Actors Selvaraghavan and Natty are playing the lead roles in this film. Apart from them, Radharavi, producer K Rajan, Saravana Subbiah, Devdarshini have also joined Bakasuran.

Sam CS scores the background music for the film. Farooq, who has done cinematography for Mohan G's previous films, has worked as the cinematographer. The shooting started last April and ended on July 18, 2022. Following this, the post-production work of Bakasuran film is completed and the film is ready for release. The trailer of the film was released on the 5th of December 2022.

About Women Working In Massage Center?

The trailer of Bakasuran movie has some controversial dialogues and the film is said to be based on true events. And in an interview, the director of the film, Mohan G said, 'How do women who work in massage centers, spa etc. all over Tamilnadu get into that business? It is focused in the film. There are many true incidents in this.' Due to this, Bakasuran movie is highly expected by the fans.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Bakasuran will release on February 17. On the same date, actor Dhanush's film Vaathi is also releasing. For the first time, Selvaraghavan and his brother Dhanush's films are clashing on the same day. It created great anticipation among fans.

The Real Clash

Meanwhile, Anthanan, a film critic and journalist, gave an exclusive interview to our FilmiBeat Tamil YouTube channel. He was asked about the clash between the movies Vaathi and Bakasuran. He said 'What kind of film.. how much budget.. can you tell me the name of a film that is competing with it.. is this fair to compare them... what is the history of Mohan G's cinema?... what is the quality of his previous films... we will have to see all these before comparing it.' He also added that it was irritating to use the word competition between these two films.

Seeing this, director Mohan G got angry and responded on his Twitter page. In that he said, 'Sir.. you don't want to talk about Bakasuran movie sir.. stand aside and watch it sir.. we don't have a big budget to compete sir.. but we will definitely become the talk of the town.. only 17 days left sir..'

This clash between Mohan G and Anthanan created a stir in the film industry.