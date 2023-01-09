‘Don't Spend Much Time To Cinema’ – Thunivu Director H Vinoth’s Controversial Statement Create Strong Debates!
"There is no need to spend so much time on cinema. What can a hero and a production team do in return? You spend so much time!" - H Vinoth
This year Pongal is special for Tamil cinema fans. Because after 8 years, Vijay and Ajith's films are directly clashing. On the one hand, both the film crews are engaged in intensive promotion work, on the other hand, the expectation has already arisen as to which film is going to be a hit.
Director H Vinoth, speaking at one of the Thunivu movie promotions, said that fans do not need to spend so much time on cinema.
Speaking in an interview to a private channel earlier, director H Vinoth said, "Promotion is the time and dedication of all the big actors given by their fans.
No one can do that promotion even if they spend a hundred crores. They spend so much time. This creates a build up. It comes down to how much I have done for you. But what can a hero and a production team do in return? You spend so much time!
Ramadas, Annan Thirumavalavan, all these people are angry that people are spending too much time in cinema. It's true.
No need to spend so much time on cinema. If the film is releasing for Pongal, the reservation for the film is open 3 days before. You can watch the trailer and poster of any movie and tell four people if you like it. If another movie is good, if you have the money, go and see that too. That's how much time you have to spend on that movie. "No one can spend your time better than you."
His statement has created strong debate not only in film industry but also among Ajith fans. People started saying that how dare he can speak such things in an interview during a time of Ajith Kumar's movie release that too along with a Vijay's film. Whereas on the other hand, netizens and neutral fans stands with H Vinoth's statement.
