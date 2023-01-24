Fans Trend Ajith's Thunivu As 'First Blockbuster Of 2023' On Twitter With More Than 10K Tweets!

Ajith Kumar's latest action-heist movie Thunivu was one of the most-prestigious Pongal releases in Tamil Nadu. The movie brought together Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu clash at the box office, which was a matter of pride for the respective fans. The movies gained equally positive reviews and performed exceptionally at the regional box office. However, on January 24, a wave of the 'First Blockbuster of 2023' trend was started by the fans of Ajith, referring to Thunivu.

With a hashtag, 'First blockbuster of 2023', more than 10.5 k tweets appeared on Twitter on Tuesday. Thunivu marks the third collaboration between director H Vinoth and actor Ajith. The movie is a production venture of Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.

The movie was made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 Crore, and according to the available information gathered from the trade analysts and producers, the movie achieved break-even.

Hyperactive fans of the star hero have taken to their social media handles to share their affection and love for Ajith and Thunivu. They trended Thunivu for various reasons and check out their reactions here:



Thunivu stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamatha Chari, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Ajay, Prem Kumar, Chirag Jani, Mahanadi Shankar, and GM Sundar among others in crucial roles.

Thunivu's cinematography was handled by Nirav Shah. Ghibran was the creative talent behind the film's soundtrack and tunes. Red Giant Movies distributed the movie all over Tamil Nadu.