Hansika Motwani Says, ‘When An Actress Gets Married, Congratulate Her. But Don’t Do THIS..’

"I have 7 films in my hand now. This year is also for me. I don't believe that I won't be able to continue in the film industry after marriage. We have grown up. We started making films centered on women and today we have grown into international films instead of South Indian and North Indian films. We also go to awards like the Oscars. So we should not think that the marriage is over and the journey to the film industry is over. When an actress gets married, congratulate her and then ask her a question about her next film. That would be fine. I have been getting a lot of film opportunities. I started acting within five days of my marriage". Said Hansika Motwani.

Click here to watch the full interview MOREHANSIKA MOTWANINEWS New Bride Hansika Motwani Can't Take Her Eyes Off Hubby Sohael In These MUSHY Pics From Pre-wedding Party

Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant Motwani & Wife Muskaan Nancy Part Ways Within One Year Of Nuptials

Hansika Motwani Shares First Photos From Wedding With Husband Sohail Kathuria

Inside Pics: Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya's Grand Wedding & After Party Celebrations

Entertainment News Updates: Akshay Kumar Might Return To Hera Pheri 3, Suriya Exits Bala's Vanangaan

From Fancy Pre-Wedding Party To Traditional Sindhi Wedding: All Viral Photos From Hansika’s Marriage

Sheer Veil To Deep V-Cut Blouse: Here’s How Hansika Aced Her D-Day Look

Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuriya Exchange Vows; See Viral Photos And Videos

Hansika Motwani’s Fiance Sohael Kathuriya Goes Down On His Knees For The Bride During Sangeet Ceremony; Pics

Bride To Be Hansika Motwani Looks Like A Dream In White Sharara For Her Haldi; PIC

Hansika Motwani Flashes Her Vibrant Smile As She Poses With Sohail During Mehendi Ceremony

Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuriya Dancing In Pre-Wedding Ceremony Steals Fans’ Hearts