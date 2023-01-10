Here Are Lesser-Known Facts About Thalapathy Vijay's Pongal Release Varisu That You Want To Know!

Thalapathy Vijay's bilingual movie Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is all set to enthrall the fans and film buffs all over the world for this Pongal season on January 11. Although made in Tamil and Telugu, the Telugu version of the film will release a bit late, on January 14, due to the heavy competition of Telugu movies that are lined up for Sankranthi.

Varisu is a family action drama co-written and directed by National award winner Vamshi Paidipally. The movie stars an elaborate, and ensemble cast in the form of Jayasudha, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Sangitha Krish, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Shaam, Nandini Rai, Sriman, Ganesh Venkataraman, Bharath Reddy, VTV Ganesh, and John Vijay among others in pivotal roles.

Referred to as Thalapathy 66, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore and is already enjoying adequate pre-release buzz through its theatrical trailer. The fans of the actor are excited and happy about the trailer and are exuding confidence in the film's success. Needless to say, Thala Ajith Kumar's action heist film under the direction of H Vinoth, Thunivu, is also releasing on the same day at the box office worldwide.

On the occasion of Varisu's release, here's a look at the lesser-known facts about the film:

-Thalapathy Vijay made his Telugu debut with Vaarasudu, his 66th movie.

-Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Vijay was roped in for the female lead's role as her 15th film. She was so smitten by Vijay during the official puja ceremony of Varisu-the pictures from which went viral for the same reason.

-Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju have debuted in Kollywood. A few years ago, Vamshi's 'Oopiri' starring Nagarjuna and Karthi was dubbed and released in Tamil.

-Varisu was first narrated to Superstar Mahesh Babu and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan before it finally reached Vijay. Even Prabhas and Allu Arjun were also considered for the same story. Vijay instantly green-signaled the project after listening to the story.

-Vijay makes a comeback to the family drama genre after several years.

-Varisu also marks the Tamil debut of actor Meka Srikanth

- The movie marks the first collaboration of Vijay and musician S Thaman.

- The song 'Ranjithame' now has 128 million views on YouTube, which is a record.

- Filming of Varisu was done across parts of Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bellary, and Ladakh.

Varisu's cinematography is rendered by Karthik Palani and KL Praveen worked as the film's editor. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack for the film. Ahishor Solomon and Hari took part in the film's writing. Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner bankrolled the film which is distributed by Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies.