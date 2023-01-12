'Please Let Me Touch And See The Oscars' - Shah Rukh Khan Requests Ram Charan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a lovely post thanking Ram Charan for releasing the trailer of Pathan in Telugu today.

The trailer of Pathan, which created a lot of excitement and controversy, was released today. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is all set to hit the theaters on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan's re-entry after a long hiatus with the film 'Pathan' created a lot of excitement among his fans. Made in Hindi, the film is dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu. Actor Ram Charan and actor Vijay released the trailer of Pathan in Telugu and Tamil on their Twitter pages today. He also conveyed his best wishes to the film crew.

Bollywood King Khan thanked these two superheroes separately on Twitter for releasing the trailer of Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan. To actor Ram Charan, 'Let me touch your RRR crew when they return with the Oscars. Actor Shah Rukh Khan had posted a lovely post as "Love you".

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring actor Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, 'RRR' was an international hit and a box office hit. The RRR film nominated for the 2023 Oscars has been nominated under 14 categories. It is to be noted that the announcement of the Oscars will be made on January 24.

'Pathan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana is the first big Bollywood movie of 2023.