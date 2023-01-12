'Please Let Me Touch And See The Oscars' - Shah Rukh Khan Requests Ram Charan
Actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a lovely post thanking Ram Charan for releasing the trailer of Pathan in Telugu today.
The trailer of Pathan, which created a lot of excitement and controversy, was released today. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is all set to hit the theaters on January 25.
Shah Rukh Khan's re-entry after a long hiatus with the film 'Pathan' created a lot of excitement among his fans. Made in Hindi, the film is dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu. Actor Ram Charan and actor Vijay released the trailer of Pathan in Telugu and Tamil on their Twitter pages today. He also conveyed his best wishes to the film crew.
Bollywood King Khan thanked these two superheroes separately on Twitter for releasing the trailer of Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan. To actor Ram Charan, 'Let me touch your RRR crew when they return with the Oscars. Actor Shah Rukh Khan had posted a lovely post as "Love you".
Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring actor Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, 'RRR' was an international hit and a box office hit. The RRR film nominated for the 2023 Oscars has been nominated under 14 categories. It is to be noted that the announcement of the Oscars will be made on January 24.
'Pathan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana is the first big Bollywood movie of 2023.
- Golden Globes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates RRR’s Historic Win In A Special Way
- 'Same To Same SRK' Fans React As Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan In Viral Video
- Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Trailer Is OUT; Hrithik Celebrates 49th Birthday
- Suniel Shetty Requests UP CM To Help Get Rid Of 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend
- Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka
- Entertainment News Updates: Bajrang Dal Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan; Deepika Celebrates 37th Birthday
- SRK's Hilarious Reply To A Fan Who Asked ‘Pathaan Mein Salman Khan Ki Entry Kab Hogi' Will Crack You Up
- Vivek Agnihotri's Dig At Shah Rukh Khan's 'Positivity' Remark Backfires; Netizens Say 'Sympathy Card Mat Khel'
- Pathaan: Amid Nation-Wide Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Witnesses Massive Overseas Advance Booking
- Besharam Rang Controversy: CBFC Asks Pathaan Makers To Make 'Changes' In Songs
- ‘Khud Ashleel Hate Story Banaya’ Vivek Agnihotri Trolled For Taking Dig At SRK-Deepika’s Besharam Rang
- Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Tight Hug To Bhaijaan, Fans Call It Karan-Arjun Moment- Watch