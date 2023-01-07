I Would Rather Do THIS With Ajith Than Being His Co-star: Manju Warrier’s Open Response

Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after their previous two movies Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Kanmani, Samuthirakani, Dayalan, and John Kokken are the other actors of Thunivu. John Kokken will play the main antagonist.

Toutedto be a bank heist drama, it is anticipated that Thunivu will have Ajith playing a negative role. Going by the promos released by the makers so far, it is anticipated that Ajith Kumar will be seen as a character with unapologetic grey shade.

The film will lock horns with Vijay's Varisu as it will also be released on the same day. Speaking of Varisu, the film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama, which will be released in Telugu as Varisudu. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. It is directed by popular Tolllywood filmmaker Vamishi Paidipally and bankrolled by Telugu producer Dil Raju. While Varisu was initially planned to be released on January 12, the makers changed the release date at the last hour.

Ajith Kumar's next movie will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan and the details of the film are expected to be released soon.