Ilaiyaraaja Trains Dhanush To Sing For Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai: Making Video Goes Viral!

In this case, the update about the first song of the film Viduthalai has been released. Music composer Ilayaraja shared a song making video on his official Twitter page and announced that the song 'Onnoda Nadandhaa' will be released on February 8, 2023. Dhanush and Ananya Bhatt have sung this song penned by Suga. In the making video, music director Ilaiyaraaja is making a funny conversation with Singer Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Ilaiyaraaja asks, "This is why you both of you are wearing mask?" Immediately Vetrimaaran says, "Dhanush is having cold. Thats why.." Hearing this response Raja says with a smile in a sarcastic way, "Its Okay. I should get something from you right?" The composing room turned out to be a hang out spot and the three laughed out loud.



Then Raja trains Dhanush on singing a particular line with perfect modulation and Dhanush who was struggling to pick up at first did it brilliantly at the end. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja appreciates Dhanush for finally singing it as he expected. It looks so beautiful to see the legends in making a masterpiece.

