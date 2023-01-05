Josh Joins Hands With LNH Creations For Perumal Kasi’s Tamil Film Enjoy

Josh joined hands with LNH Creations for Enjoy on the platform. Directed by Perumal Kasi, the Tamil romantic drama targeting youngsters was released on December 23, 2022. It features Saidhanyaa, GV Aparna, Niranjana Neithiar, and Madhan Kumar. In the lead roles.

As a part of the campaign, a challenge with #EnjoyMovie was launched on Josh. The campaign, which started on December 19 and ended on December 25, was led by over 150 top Josh creators along with notable UGC creators.

In the challenge, Josh creators were asked to 'make their move' using the above-mentioned hashtag by lip-syncing and dancing to the film's songs.