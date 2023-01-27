Judo Ratnam Passes Away: Popular Stunt Master Who Choreographed Fights For 40 Rajinikanth Films Dies!

MGR To Rajinikanth
Since the days of MGR and Shivaji, there is a separate fan base for fight scenes in Tamil cinema. In that way, Judo KK Ratnam, who has been working with the leading actors in Tamil cinema for the past 40 years, has impressed the fans with his ability to set up fight scenes for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others. The news that he passed away at the age of 95 is currently going viral on social media.
Native is Kudiatham
He belongs to Kudiatham in Melur district. He made his screen debut with the film Thamaraikulam released in 1959. After that, he became a fighting coach through the film Oruvan, which was released in the same year. He has worked as a stunt director in the films of MGR, Sivaji, Kamal, Rajinikanth, T Rajendar, Sathyaraj and almost every single hero who acted in those days.
More Than 40 films With Rajinikanth
And he has been the stunt director of more than 1500 films not only in Tamil films but also in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Thalapathy Dinesh, Super Subparayan, Jaguar Thangam, Pepsi Vijayan, who are currently very popular in the cinema, are the people who have worked with him. And he has worked with more than 40 films starring Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema.
Dies At The Age Of 95
He was a stunt trainer in many films, and lastly he played the role of a villain in the film Thalainagaram, directed by Suraj. Sundar C was the protagonist and actress Jyothirmayi was the heroine in the film. In addition to this, the film starred Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, Prakash Raj, Mayil Samy, Mano Bala, Sonia, KS Ravikumar in lead roles and was well received by the fans.
At this stage, he was living in Chennai and after taking a break from the film industry, he returned to his hometown, Gudiatham Taranampet and came to Gudiatham. He was 95 years old and passed away today due to old age. Celebrities in the film industry are condoling his death. Deepest condolences to his family from behind talkies news media. It is also noteworthy that he is 95 years old and has 17 children.
