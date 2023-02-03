K Viswanath Passes Away: Legendary Director, Actor & Producer Dies Due To Ill Health At The Age Of 92!

K Viswanath is one among the two directors who sculpted the Telugu face of Kamal Haasan. Another director is Singitam Srinivasa Rao. K Viswanath is more familiar as an actor. Kuruthi Punal, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai and Linga are some important films in his acting with popular Tamil heroes Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Vikram. He won Padma Shri and Dada Saheb Phalke awards. May his soul rest in peace.