Kayal’s Lead Character To quit The Serial? Official Statement Released

So, it looks like the actor is indeed exiting the show. Earlier in October it was reported that Sanjeev has decided to quit the show so that he would be able to join his wife Alia Manasa in her newly launched serial, Iniya. But there is still no official information on this new update. But let us not jump the gun yet and wait for the actor to announce his exit and explain in detail what really happened.

Speaking of Kayal, the serial revolves around a nurse who loses her father and takes on the entire family's responsibilities. Chaitra Reddy is playing the character of Kayal. Sanjeev has been playing the male protagonist of the serial.

Sanjeev debuted in TV serials after he played the lead role in Vijay Television's Raja Rani along with Alya Manasa. It was then the couple fell in love with each other and tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev and Alia have been holidaying in Dubai from where they have been sharing several loved-up photos on Instagram. Recently, Alya made the headlines by gifting an expensive trolly bag to Sanjeev for the trip.