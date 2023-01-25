Keerthy Suresh In Love With THIS Resort Owner For 13 Years! Who Is He? Exciting Information Is Out!

13 Years Love

The news that actress Keerthy Suresh has been in love with a resort owner for the past 13 years has been buzzing in the film industry.

Leading Actress Of Tamil Cinema

Actress Keerthy Suresh is the one who made her debut in Tamil cinema with the title of heir actress. Keerthy, the second daughter of popular actress Maneka and Malayalam producer Suresh, made her Malayalam debut as a child star and later became a heroine.

Although the successors of actors and actresses start acting as heroes and heroines, not all of them get welcome among the fans. In that way, although Keerthy Suresh's 2015 film 'Idhu Enna Mayam' opposite actor Vikram Prabhu in Tamil met with failure, he subsequently became a hit with Rajini Murugan, Remo, etc.

Marriage After Four Years

Especially the biographical film of actress Savitri, 'Mahanadi' made Keerthy Suresh's performance known to the world and won him a National Award.Keerthy Suresh, who has been choosing films with leading actors like Vijay, Rajini, after Mahanadi's success, is showing more interest in acting in films where she plays the heroine of the story.

Currently, Keerthy Suresh has films like Revolver Reeta, Maamannan, Siren, Raghu Thatha. He is also focusing on Telugu. Dasara film starring her opposite actor Nani will be released soon.

In this case, the news that Keerthy Suresh has been in love with a resort owner for the last 13 years is being talked about on social media.



Additional information has come out that the person studied with Keerthy Suresh, both of them have been in love since their school days, their parents have consented to their relationship, and their marriage is going to take place after four years.

As some information about Keerthy Suresh's marriage has already surfaced and turned into rumours, will this information be just as rumours? Or let's wait and see if it's true.