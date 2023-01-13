‘KPY Bala Got Scolded From A Hotel Lady In London’ – Pugazh Shares A Video With Proof!

KPY Bala, a popular comedian in Vijay TV, and Pugazh are currently in London. They continue to release videos of the atrocity they are doing there.

Pugazh has revealed an incident that happened when they went to have breakfast at a famous hotel in London. Two eggs and an apple are given for breakfast.

Then Bala asks something about it, and the woman who works at the hotel answers. After that Bala apologized to her. Puugazh shared a video on his Instagram page and mentioned that "Bala is asking something and getting scolded the other side".

Bala is famous among the people for his comedy show 'Kalakka Povathu Yaaru' which aired on Vijay TV. Everyone calls him grasshopper. He entered Vijay TV as an ordinary person. He used to do comedy in the show and immediately give a counter to others.

He prepares himself day and night for that. The turning point for him was the show Cook with Komali. Even though Cook with Komali focuses on cooking, it is the comedy that has made the show to this extent. In that way, there is no limit to the comedies of KPY Bala who participated in this program.

After Cook with Komali, he is currently acting in many films like Pulikkuthi Pandi starring Vikram Prabhu, Shoe with Yogi Babu, Anti Indian by critic Blue Sattai Maran, Vadivelu's Naai Sekar Returns. He is also working as host and VJ of various programs.

Cook with Komali Bala is not only an actor but also a social activist. With the money he earns, he comes to educate the little ones in his locality. It was in this situation that he got a Bullet bike from Royal Enfield as a gift. KPY Bala has confirmed this through a video recording on his Instagram page.

And in that post, he said, "Thank you for giving me a bullet bike when I was running out of fuel. Until now, I had only a second hand bike." Bala's fans are posting that you will go many times higher than this and the video he posted on Instagram went viral.