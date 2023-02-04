Leo Starring Thalapathy Vijay Comes Under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Bloody Sweet LCU: Here’s The Hidden Information

The official name of the second Vijay-Lokesh collaboration film has been officially released by the team today. The light announcement of the film has also been released through a video at the 'Vikram' stall.

The film is officially titled as 'Leo'. Like the Master film, the film has also been dubbed in English. Also, in the 2 minute 48 second announcement video, Vijay says Bloody Sweet in the title card. Subsequently, various opinions have been expressed about the reason for the name of the film and the indirect information given in the title video.

In the video, which starts in a chocolate factory room, Vijay is making chocolates, and on the other side, Vijay is also making a sword in the weapons workshop. Also, rows of luxury cars were rushing towards Vijay's residence.

After showing the chocolate and the sword alternately, finally inserting the sword into the chocolate and tasting it, Vijay says 'Bloody Sweet' towards the cars that have arrived there. Then, the title is displayed as 'Leo' in the form of a chocolate coin. It also features the word 'Bloody Sweet'. In this too, Vijay appears with his trademark hammer.

Following this, the reason for Leo's name was also revealed. Leo is said to mean lion in Latin. It is worth noting that the English name of Leo among the 12 zodiac signs is 'LEO'. Also, after the announcement video, a cross is shown.

Many people are commenting that it is welcome that Vijay is not hiding his Christian identity and revealing it after the problem raised by the right wing as Joseph Vijay in the movie Mersal. Also, in this too, it is said that he will have acted as a Christian. Fans are admiring Vijay in a black and white bearded getup.

Also, a three-syllable name in English is said to be a first for a Vijay film. The film will release on Oct. The team has also announced that it will be released on 19th Ayudha Puja holiday. Oct. 23rd is Ayudha Puja. The film is said to be a Stand Alone film like Mahanagaram and Master, rather than a Lokesh Cinematic Universe series.