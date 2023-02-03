Leo Title Reveal: Netizens Compare Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bloody Sweet' Promo To Nagarjuna's Telugu Movie Ghost!

The title reveal of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action entertainer under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj happened amid huge fanfare on February 3. Referred to as 'Thalapathy 67', the movie is a production venture of SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the Seven Screen Studio. Trisha is roped in for the film's female lead role.

The film's makers have revealed the title with a stylish and elaborate promo featuring the actor. In the midst of nowhere, there is an old-fashioned house in which Vijay was shown selecting cocoa beans and processing the powder to turn into chocolates. The cute chocolate factory is parallelly contrasted by depicting a hardware set-up where Vijay will be seen making a sword from scratch. As the chocolate melts down to the right consistency and the sword gets ready, he dips the piping hot sword into the chocolate, calling it Bloody Sweet.

However, netizens quickly spotted the similarity of the promo to that of Akkineni Nagarjuna's last action film 'The Ghost', written and directed by National Award winner, Praveen Sattaru in 2022. Nagarjuna's introduction promo from The Ghost is quite similar, if not the same as that of Leo.

Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms are all filled with reactions to the promo and title reveal, which also include memes and comparisons between the both.

After the humonguos success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Leo is Lokesh's upcoming film, where he united again with his 'Master' actor Vijay. The film stars an ensemble cast in the form of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy Master, and Mathew Thomas among others in crucial roles.

The movie marks the fifth collaboration between Trisha and Vijay. The actress also took part in the recently held pooja ceremony in Chennai. She then later posted a pic of them both and wrote, "To all those who wished, wanted, and prayed, it came true."

Coming to Leo's technical crew, the film's cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and edited by Philomin Raj. Musician Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the entire soundtrack of the film. According to the makers, the film might likely hit the screens on October 19 this year.